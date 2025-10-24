Azerbaijan to assess readiness of state institutions for AI application

Specific criteria have been established to assess the readiness of Azerbaijani state institutions for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), stated Salar Imamaliyev, Commercial Director at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking during a panel session at the SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation international conference in Baku, he noted that the IDDA has already conducted several market studies and carried out assessments in both public and private institutions.

Imamaliyev added that various training and capacity-building programs are being implemented to ensure practical inclusivity:

"AI training centers have already been established for employees of the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Examination Center, and the Mental Health Services Agency. The main goal of these initiatives is to prioritize citizen-oriented services."