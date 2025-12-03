Azerbaijan sees 65% fall in blocked malicious links ​​in November

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 03 December, 2025
    From January to November of this year, 430,241,000 malicious links were blocked on the AzStateNet network, Report informs referring to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security.

    This is a 42% decrease compared to the same period last year.

    In November, 20.933 million malicious links were blocked, a 65% decrease compared to the previous year.

    Over the past 11 months, 22,367,344 malicious electronic documents were blocked by the central antivirus system installed on end users, while 92,603 ​​were blocked by the Sandbox protection system, representing a sixfold increase and a 50% decrease, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

