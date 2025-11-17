Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan's progress in 5G, artificial intelligence highlighted at WTDC-25

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 14:25
    Azerbaijan's progress in 5G, artificial intelligence highlighted at WTDC-25

    Azerbaijan is demonstrating significant progress in implementing modern, advanced technologies, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecommunication Development Bureau, told journalists on the sidelines of WTDC-25 in Baku, Report informs.

    "We are pleased to be here in Baku and would like to note that this is the first time in 160 years that the CIS region has hosted an ITU statutory conference. It is especially important to emphasize that the host government has demonstrated strong results in deploying advanced technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, and other innovations. We work closely with them and highly value this collaboration," Zavazava emphasized.

    Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
    На WTDC-25 отмечен прогресс Азербайджана в 5G и искусственном интеллекте

    Latest News

    15:23

    Kenya interested in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions

    ICT
    15:17

    AzerGold: Large-scale geological research underway at Zod gold deposit

    Industry
    15:16

    Work on laying Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Caspian seabed fiber-optic cable to start in 2026

    ICT
    15:07

    Deputy Minister: 184 initiatives submitted to WTDC-25

    ICT
    15:06
    Photo

    Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta staged in Turkmenistan

    Cultural policy
    14:54

    COP30: Belém falls short of Baku's benchmark

    Ecology
    14:43

    Australian Paralympics gold medalist Greco dies aged 28

    Individual sports
    14:36

    Mirzoyan mulls TRIPP with US Under Secretary of State

    Region
    14:30

    WTDC-25 in Baku registers record participation, ITU official says

    ICT
    All News Feed