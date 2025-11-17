Azerbaijan's progress in 5G, artificial intelligence highlighted at WTDC-25
17 November, 2025
- 14:25
Azerbaijan is demonstrating significant progress in implementing modern, advanced technologies, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecommunication Development Bureau, told journalists on the sidelines of WTDC-25 in Baku, Report informs.
"We are pleased to be here in Baku and would like to note that this is the first time in 160 years that the CIS region has hosted an ITU statutory conference. It is especially important to emphasize that the host government has demonstrated strong results in deploying advanced technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, and other innovations. We work closely with them and highly value this collaboration," Zavazava emphasized.
