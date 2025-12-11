Azerbaijan's National AI Center launches 3 projects

Azerbaijan's National Artificial Intelligence Center has launched three projects based on AI technologies, Center representative Ibrahim Suleymanov said at an event on artificial intelligence standards, Report informs.

He stated that the first and largest is the "e-qanun AI" project, which was created jointly by the Ministries of Digital Development, Transport, and Justice: "With this project, users can quickly find information using artificial intelligence and conduct legal analysis of their issues."

Suleymanov also noted that over 3,000 community members have already been formed: "We have trained over 15 artificial intelligence specialists who are already working with us. At the same time, over 100 AI engineers are currently training at our Center."