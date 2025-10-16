Azerbaijan's mobile communication revenues rise by nearly 3%
ICT
- 16 October, 2025
- 09:58
In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan generated 932.3 million manats (just over $548.4 million) in revenue from mobile phone communication services, marking a 2.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
In September alone, revenue from these services amounted to 106.4 million manats (approximately $62.6 million), which is 1.5% less compared to the same period last year.
In 2024, total revenue from mobile phone communication services in Azerbaijan reached 1.235 billion manats (just under $726.5 million), representing an increase of 6.7% compared to 2023.
