Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan's mobile communication revenues rise by nearly 3%

    ICT
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 09:58
    Azerbaijan's mobile communication revenues rise by nearly 3%

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan generated 932.3 million manats (just over $548.4 million) in revenue from mobile phone communication services, marking a 2.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    In September alone, revenue from these services amounted to 106.4 million manats (approximately $62.6 million), which is 1.5% less compared to the same period last year.

    In 2024, total revenue from mobile phone communication services in Azerbaijan reached 1.235 billion manats (just under $726.5 million), representing an increase of 6.7% compared to 2023.

    Azerbaijan mobile communication revenues State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda mobil rabitə gəlirləri 3 %-ə yaxın artıb
    В Азербайджане доходы от мобильной связи выросли почти на 3%

    Latest News

    10:40

    About 88% of debt of Azerbaijan's state-owned companies was foreign currency

    Finance
    10:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan explores labor cooperation with Indonesia, Qatar

    Foreign policy
    10:36

    Azerbaijani oil price slightly rising

    Energy
    10:20

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up 12%

    ICT
    10:09

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry places over 10B manats in bank deposits

    Finance
    10:08

    Somalia, Azerbaijan ink MoU for visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders

    Foreign policy
    10:04

    Investment in Azerbaijan's ICT sector drops nearly 33%

    ICT
    10:03

    Dividends from state-owned firms in Azerbaijan to hit 612.23M manats in 2025

    Finance
    09:58

    Azerbaijan's mobile communication revenues rise by nearly 3%

    ICT
    All News Feed