Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service thwarts Narketing163 cyberattack attempts

    ICT
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 17:09
    Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service thwarts Narketing163 cyberattack attempts

    Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service (ESS) has identified and prevented attempted cyberattacks on the country by the group Narketing163.

    According to Report, technical analysis revealed that the attacks were targeted at both Azerbaijani government and private sector organizations.

    As part of the campaign, the attackers sent emails using fake names, logos, and branding of well-known companies and institutions, aiming to gain the recipients' trust and prompt them to open malicious attachments.

    A notable feature of the scheme was the distribution of part of the malicious code via a .az domain resource, a form of social engineering designed to psychologically influence users.

    During the investigation, the relevant resource was quickly identified and neutralized, preventing further spread of the malicious file within the country.

    Information about the incident, along with technical indicators, has been posted on the ESS platform for sharing incident data.

    Electronic Security Service Cyberattacks Narketing163
    ETX: "Narketing163" adlı qruplaşmanın Azərbaycana qarşı kiberhücum cəhdlərinin qarşısı alınıb
    СЭБ пресекла попытки кибератак группировки Narketing163 на Азербайджан

    Latest News

    17:09

    Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service thwarts Narketing163 cyberattack attempts

    ICT
    17:06

    Kazakhstan probes former state officials' possible Epstein links

    Region
    17:01

    Creation of Data Lake in Azerbaijan to be completed in summer of 2028

    ICT
    16:54

    Moldova's Foreign Minister Popșoi to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    16:43

    Second earthquake of the day recorded in Shamakhi district

    Incident
    16:33

    Azerbaijan to develop national AI Readiness Index

    ICT
    16:31

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank to create digital currency platform

    Finance
    16:25

    Azerbaijan plans to launch Electronic Participation portal

    ICT
    16:12

    At least 12 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed