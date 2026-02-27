Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service (ESS) has identified and prevented attempted cyberattacks on the country by the group Narketing163.

According to Report, technical analysis revealed that the attacks were targeted at both Azerbaijani government and private sector organizations.

As part of the campaign, the attackers sent emails using fake names, logos, and branding of well-known companies and institutions, aiming to gain the recipients' trust and prompt them to open malicious attachments.

A notable feature of the scheme was the distribution of part of the malicious code via a .az domain resource, a form of social engineering designed to psychologically influence users.

During the investigation, the relevant resource was quickly identified and neutralized, preventing further spread of the malicious file within the country.

Information about the incident, along with technical indicators, has been posted on the ESS platform for sharing incident data.