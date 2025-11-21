Azerbaijan's digital experience may be introduced in African countries

Azerbaijan's experience in digital development may be applied in a number of African states, İRİA's Chief Commercial Administrator Salar Imamaliyev said during the session "Digitalization in Azerbaijan," held as part of the opening ceremony of the Regional Acceleration Center of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

According to Report, more than 50 representatives from various African countries took part in the event. Imamaliyev presented to the guests Azerbaijan's achievements in digital transformation in recent years.

According to him, Azerbaijan's successful model of digital development is attracting growing interest among African states.

"Azerbaijan's advanced state digital products - "mygov", "mygov ID", "digital.bridge" - are already being studied by African countries. At İRİA, we are exploring opportunities to apply Azerbaijan's digital development experience in a number of African states," he said.