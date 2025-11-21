Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan's digital experience may be introduced in African countries

    ICT
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 19:59
    Azerbaijan's experience in digital development may be applied in a number of African states, İRİA's Chief Commercial Administrator Salar Imamaliyev said during the session "Digitalization in Azerbaijan," held as part of the opening ceremony of the Regional Acceleration Center of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

    According to Report, more than 50 representatives from various African countries took part in the event. Imamaliyev presented to the guests Azerbaijan's achievements in digital transformation in recent years.

    According to him, Azerbaijan's successful model of digital development is attracting growing interest among African states.

    "Azerbaijan's advanced state digital products - "mygov", "mygov ID", "digital.bridge" - are already being studied by African countries. At İRİA, we are exploring opportunities to apply Azerbaijan's digital development experience in a number of African states," he said.

    digitalization Africa
    Azərbaycanın rəqəmsal inkişaf təcrübəsi Afrikanın bəzi ölkələrində tətbiq edilə bilər
    Азербайджанский цифровой опыт может быть внедрен в странах Африки

