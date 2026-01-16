Azerbaijan ranks 86th in fixed broadband speed in December
ICT
- 16 January, 2026
- 12:30
In December last year, Azerbaijan ranked 86th among 156 countries in terms of average fixed broadband internet speed, dropping one position compared to November, Report informs, citing the Speedtest Global Index.
The country's average fixed broadband speed stood at 88.83 Mbps.
Compared with the figure recorded a year earlier, when the average speed was 69.15 Mbps, Azerbaijan's fixed broadband internet speed increased by 28.5 percent.
