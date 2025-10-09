Azerbaijan plans to integrate FinCERT across multiple economic sectors

In Azerbaijan, the FinCERT system (Financial Computer Emergency Response Team) is planned to be integrated not only into the financial sector but also into other key areas of the economy, according to Elnur Eyvazli, Director of the Information and Cybersecurity Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

He made the remark during a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) event.

Eyvazli stated that this integration will enable the rapid exchange of information on cyber incidents and enhance the country's cyber resilience.

The CBA official noted that the FinCERT function has already been established within the institution and is currently undergoing phased development.

"What will this functionality offer us in the future? If a cyber incident occurs at one bank, it won't remain just that bank's problem. Once we receive information about the incident, we analyze it and anonymously share it with all banks," Eyvazli explained.

He clarified that this primarily involves malicious IP addresses, sources of attacks, and other indicators of compromise (IOCs).

"A similar mechanism exists in the anti-fraud domain: if a fraud case is detected, the entire financial system is immediately informed, and our team takes measures to prevent such incidents. At the same time, FinCERT is planned to be integrated not only with financial institutions but also with other sectors where the exchange of threat indicators and related data is essential," the CBA representative added.