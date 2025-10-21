Azerbaijan integrates electronic agricultural, water management information systems

Azerbaijan is currently in the process of integrating its Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS) with the Electronic Water Management Information System, Firidun Taghiyev, Head of the Land Use Control Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, said, according to Report.

Speaking during the event titled "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of Contribution from Satellite Observation to Socio-Economic Development," Taghiyev noted that that ultimately, all data will be consolidated within the National Spatial Information System.

"This means ensuring the security of national spatial data. Once institutions establish their systems, the country's National Spatial Information System will be formed from functional GIS platforms-based on data produced by our national operator," he said.