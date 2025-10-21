Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan integrates electronic agricultural, water management information systems

    ICT
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:21
    Azerbaijan integrates electronic agricultural, water management information systems

    Azerbaijan is currently in the process of integrating its Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS) with the Electronic Water Management Information System, Firidun Taghiyev, Head of the Land Use Control Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, said, according to Report.

    Speaking during the event titled "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of Contribution from Satellite Observation to Socio-Economic Development," Taghiyev noted that that ultimately, all data will be consolidated within the National Spatial Information System.

    "This means ensuring the security of national spatial data. Once institutions establish their systems, the country's National Spatial Information System will be formed from functional GIS platforms-based on data produced by our national operator," he said.

    Azerbaijan agriculture sector water management information systems
    Azərbaycanda elektron kənd və su təsərrüfatı informasiya sistemləri inteqrasiya olunur
    В Азербайджане интегрируются электронные системы сельского и водного хозяйства

    Latest News

    13:44

    President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 years

    Region
    13:34

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:31

    Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalism

    Religion
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization

    Foreign policy
    13:18
    Photo

    Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed