Azerbaijan, IBM discuss digital transformation and cloud projects
ICT
- 11 December, 2025
- 13:26
Azerbaijan and IBM have discussed cooperation in the country's digital transformation, creation of sovereign cloud, data and quantum platforms, digitalization of state enterprises, and logistics projects, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, according to Report.
The talks were held between Rashad Nabiyev and Dima Alatel, IBM's Executive Director for Global Strategic Initiatives.
"At the same time, we exchanged views on long-term strategic partnerships and investment models through innovation centers and training programs," the minister noted.
Latest News
14:17
Ukrainian drone halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian SeaEnergy
14:13
Nakhchivan's economy grows by more than 3%Economy
14:00
Prime Minister Asadov to represent Azerbaijan at Turkmenistan neutrality anniversaryForeign policy
13:54
IEA lowers its forecast for global oil supply growth in 2025-2026Energy
13:54
Photo
Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in IsraelTourism
13:54
Population of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan growsDomestic policy
13:46
Zelenskyy's adviser: Ukraine has no plans for territorial concessions in peace talksOther countries
13:46
Central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss project portfolioFinance
13:43
Photo