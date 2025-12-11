Azerbaijan, IBM discuss digital transformation and cloud projects

Azerbaijan and IBM have discussed cooperation in the country's digital transformation, creation of sovereign cloud, data and quantum platforms, digitalization of state enterprises, and logistics projects, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, according to Report.

The talks were held between Rashad Nabiyev and Dima Alatel, IBM's Executive Director for Global Strategic Initiatives.

"At the same time, we exchanged views on long-term strategic partnerships and investment models through innovation centers and training programs," the minister noted.