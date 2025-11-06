Azerbaijan, Gulf funds mull mechanisms for long-term partnership

Azerbaijan and the Gulf countries have discussed attracting international financial resources and implementing joint investment initiatives in this area, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

"We held a meeting with delegations from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the Saudi Fund for Development. During the meeting, we presented detailed information on the activities of the companies within AZCON Holding, their completed projects, and their future plans. We also exchanged views on strengthening joint cooperation and developing long-term partnership mechanisms," the minister noted.

Nabiyev added that the parties also discussed financing innovative projects in telecommunications, digitalization, and transport.