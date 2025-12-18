Eldar Salahov: Cargo handling at Baku Port may rise 40% this year

By the end of 2025, total cargo handling at the Baku International Sea Port is expected to reach 8 million tons, Port Director Eldar Salahov told journalists.

Report quotes Salahov as saying future targets are even higher: "The port's technical capacity, infrastructure, and professional staff allow us to achieve greater results. Last year, container handling stood at around 76,000 TEU, while this year the figure is expected to exceed 100,000, reaching 104,000–105,000 TEU. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the previous year."