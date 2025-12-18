Eldar Salahov: Cargo handling at Baku Port may rise 40% this year
Infrastructure
- 18 December, 2025
- 13:29
By the end of 2025, total cargo handling at the Baku International Sea Port is expected to reach 8 million tons, Port Director Eldar Salahov told journalists.
Report quotes Salahov as saying future targets are even higher: "The port's technical capacity, infrastructure, and professional staff allow us to achieve greater results. Last year, container handling stood at around 76,000 TEU, while this year the figure is expected to exceed 100,000, reaching 104,000–105,000 TEU. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the previous year."
Latest News
14:29
Photo
Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperationAIC
14:18
EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for UkraineOther countries
14:17
Zelenskyy supports idea of electronic voting in presidential electionsOther countries
14:06
Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:05
Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'Education and science
14:02
Photo
First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to ArmeniaEnergy
13:50
Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European valuesRegion
13:42
Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for AzerbaijanFinance
13:35