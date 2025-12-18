Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan faces growing disinformation as its global standing rises

    Media
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 13:18
    Azerbaijan faces growing disinformation as its global standing rises

    Disinformation in Azerbaijan becomes more pronounced as the country's international reputation continues to grow, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, said at the Forum on Combating Disinformation among Turkic states in Ankara.

    Report quotes Ismayilov as saying disinformation is a common challenge for all Turkic states.

    "Its solution and the strengthening of our societies' resilience directly depend on our joint efforts and solidarity. In Azerbaijan, the problem of disinformation becomes more visible as the country's international standing increases. We particularly witness various smear campaigns during international events held in our country," he said.

    Ismayilov noted that such campaigns are aimed at creating confusion and instability and often take the form of false narratives designed to damage Azerbaijan's reputation.

    He stressed that professional media bear increased responsibility in countering these harmful trends.

    "Our main goal is to strengthen an accurate, impartial, objective and responsible information environment in every country. At the same time, within the framework of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan joint media platform, as well as joint forums and high-level events held with other Turkic states, issues of combating disinformation have always remained in focus," Ismayilov added.

    disinformation Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov Ankara Turkic states
    Əhməd İsmayılov: Azərbaycanda dezinformasiya problemi ölkənin nüfuzu artdıqca özünü daha qabarıq büruzə verir
    Ахмед Исмаилов: Проблема дезинформации общая для тюркских государств

    Latest News

    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    14:18

    EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    14:17

    Zelenskyy supports idea of ​​electronic voting in presidential elections

    Other countries
    14:06

    Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'

    Education and science
    14:02
    Photo

    First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia

    Energy
    13:50

    Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European values

    Region
    13:42

    Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:35

    Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan in Baku trial

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed