Azerbaijan faces growing disinformation as its global standing rises

Disinformation in Azerbaijan becomes more pronounced as the country's international reputation continues to grow, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, said at the Forum on Combating Disinformation among Turkic states in Ankara.

Report quotes Ismayilov as saying disinformation is a common challenge for all Turkic states.

"Its solution and the strengthening of our societies' resilience directly depend on our joint efforts and solidarity. In Azerbaijan, the problem of disinformation becomes more visible as the country's international standing increases. We particularly witness various smear campaigns during international events held in our country," he said.

Ismayilov noted that such campaigns are aimed at creating confusion and instability and often take the form of false narratives designed to damage Azerbaijan's reputation.

He stressed that professional media bear increased responsibility in countering these harmful trends.

"Our main goal is to strengthen an accurate, impartial, objective and responsible information environment in every country. At the same time, within the framework of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan joint media platform, as well as joint forums and high-level events held with other Turkic states, issues of combating disinformation have always remained in focus," Ismayilov added.