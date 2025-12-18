Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan in Baku trial

    Domestic policy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 13:35
    Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan in Baku trial

    The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan continued on December 18, Report informs.

    Vardanyan is charged under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism and financing of terrorism, as well as other grave crimes.

    The hearing was held at the Baku Military Court, where the prosecutor representing the state prosecution delivered a statement.

    In his address to the court, the prosecutor proposed sentencing Ruben Vardanyan to life imprisonment.

    Prokuror Ruben Vardanyanın ömürlük azadlıqdan məhrum edilməsini təklif edib
    Прокурор потребовал пожизненного лишения свободы для Рубена Варданяна

