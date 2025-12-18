Sekerinska, Simonyan mull peace between Baku, Yerevan
Region
- 18 December, 2025
- 13:23
NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska is visiting Armenia, Report informs referring to the National Assembly of Armenia.
Sekerinska has already met with Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan.
"The interlocutors' discussions focused on issues related to peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as topics related to regional development and issues of mutual interest," the National Assembly said in a statement.
Latest News
14:29
Photo
Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperationAIC
14:18
EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for UkraineOther countries
14:17
Zelenskyy supports idea of electronic voting in presidential electionsOther countries
14:06
Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:05
Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'Education and science
14:02
Photo
First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to ArmeniaEnergy
13:50
Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European valuesRegion
13:42
Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for AzerbaijanFinance
13:35