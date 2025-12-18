Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Sekerinska, Simonyan mull peace between Baku, Yerevan

    Region
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 13:23
    Sekerinska, Simonyan mull peace between Baku, Yerevan

    NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska is visiting Armenia, Report informs referring to the National Assembly of Armenia.

    Sekerinska has already met with Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan.

    "The interlocutors' discussions focused on issues related to peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as topics related to regional development and issues of mutual interest," the National Assembly said in a statement.

    Radmila Šekerinska Alen Simonyan peace
    NATO rəsmisi Simonyanla Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülhü müzakirə edib
    Шекеринская и Симонян обсудили мир между Баку и Ереваном

