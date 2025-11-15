Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding co-op in digital communications

    ICT
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 14:05
    Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding co-op in digital communications

    Azerbaijan and the EU have discussed strengthening global digital connectivity and expanding cooperation in this area, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samaddin Asadov, and the EU Ambassador to Baku, Marijana Kujundzic.

    Preparations for the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC), which will be held in Baku in the second half of November, were also discussed.

    The EU Ambassador praised Azerbaijan's efforts to develop global digital connectivity and promote sustainable digital transformation and reaffirmed its support for the country's initiatives in this area.

    Asadov, for his part, expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to continue its mutually beneficial partnership with the EU in the digital and transport sectors and emphasized the importance of further deepening cooperation within the WTDC.

    Azerbaijan European Union cooperation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Aİ ilə qlobal rəqəmsal bağlantının gücləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и ЕС обсудили расширения сотрудничества в сфере цифровой связи

    Latest News

    14:41
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Ibragimov: Several countries showing great interest in participating in Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor

    Foreign policy
    14:32

    Alakbarli: WAC relies on int'l law in issue of return of Western Azerbaijanis

    Domestic policy
    14:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding co-op in digital communications

    ICT
    13:47
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    13:45

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine

    Foreign policy
    13:29

    Romania strongly condemns shelling of Azerbaijani embassy building in Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    13:17

    Zahid Jafarov: Deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia - genocide

    Foreign policy
    13:00

    KMG, Uzbekneftegaz ink agreement on Zharkyn project in Kazakhstan

    Energy
    All News Feed