Azerbaijan discusses creation of Digital Capability Center with Microsoft

Azerbaijan and Microsoft discussed potential cooperation in establishing a Digital Capability Center, which will showcase examples of digital technology implementation in the country's industrial and public sectors.

According to Report, citing the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan, the discussions took place during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev and Microsoft President for Central Europe and Central Asia Barbora Paulović Deсkerová.

The parties also exchanged views on the implementation of digital solutions, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, and the enhancement of human resources.

At the meeting, information was presented on Azerbaijan's economic priorities, its favorable business and investment environment, and measures being implemented to develop the digital economy and implement new technologies. Potential for cooperation in strengthening the country's innovation ecosystem, implementing technological expertise, and other areas was highlighted.