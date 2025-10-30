Azerbaijan discusses application of AI solutions with Chinese company

Azerbaijan has discussed introducing artificial intelligence solutions with China's Huawei company.

Report informs with reference to a post by the Digital Development and Transport Minister of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev on X.

"We met with Hao Zhichen, the President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group for Middle East and Central Asian countries. We discussed Azerbaijan's artificial intelligence strategy, the formation of appropriate infrastructure for the implementation of artificial intelligence solutions, and the presentation of Huawei's solutions based on international experience," noted Rashad Nabiyev.

The minister also stated that they exchanged views on the possibilities of applying AI technologies in e-government platforms, implementing the Smart City concept based on Huawei's experience, and carrying out joint initiatives for human capital development.