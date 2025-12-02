Azerbaijan developing legal framework for responsible AI use
ICT
- 02 December, 2025
- 12:18
A regulatory framework is being prepared to ensure the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the ASAN Artificial Intelligence Center (ASAN AI HUB), Report informs.
According to him, the legal mechanism will aim to optimize the use of AI with particular attention to human rights and data privacy.
