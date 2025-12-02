Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan developing legal framework for responsible AI use

    ICT
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 12:18
    Azerbaijan developing legal framework for responsible AI use

    A regulatory framework is being prepared to ensure the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the ASAN Artificial Intelligence Center (ASAN AI HUB), Report informs.

    According to him, the legal mechanism will aim to optimize the use of AI with particular attention to human rights and data privacy.

    Azərbaycanda süni intellektin etik dəyərlərə uyğun istifadəsi üçün normativ-hüquqi baza hazırlanır
    В Азербайджане формируют правовую основу для этичного использования ИИ

