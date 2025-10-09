Azerbaijan developing criteria for assessing cybersecurity of private sector

Azerbaijan's digital development concept includes the development of criteria for assessing the level of cybersecurity in the private sector, alongside the public sector, Shahin Aliyev, deputy chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, said at a conference as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

"In this area, a national-level diagnostic and assessment will be conducted, covering all sectors of the economy," he said.

According to him, in January of this year, Azerbaijan approved the Digital Development Concept, which outlines specific measures for building a digital government and data architecture.

"Working groups have been formed with representatives from various government agencies, and their meetings took place last week. We have ensured that security issues and other principles will be addressed within a unified architecture," Shahin Aliyev noted.

He emphasized that cybersecurity is a key component of the country's digital architecture.

"The concept calls for the development of criteria for assessing the cybersecurity situation in the private sector, along with the public sector. A country-wide assessment and evaluation will cover all areas. We must view this as a unified digital ecosystem for Azerbaijan, requiring the integration of all components and participants. This will enable organizations to meet specialized requirements and minimize the risks associated with cyber threats," he added.