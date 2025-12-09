Azerbaijan, Amazon Web Services explore cloud infrastructure development

Azerbaijan and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have discussed the development of cloud infrastructure, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.

"As part of the visit to the United States, we met with Dominic Delmolino, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector Technology at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and exchanged views on areas of cooperation in digital transformation of public services, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, and expanding the innovation ecosystem," reads the post.