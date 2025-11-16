AZAL plans to introduce smart airport system at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plans to implement a smart airport system at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, AZAL Presidential Advisor Afgan Bakhishov said at the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) held in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that global technological advancements are also impacting the aviation industry: "Air navigation is now widely used worldwide, including in Azerbaijan. Today, we need more dispatchers and specialists in this field. The introduction of new information and communication technologies is designed to solve current problems more accurately, quickly, and at a lower cost."

He added that many countries are seeing a trend toward smart airports, which require the implementation of ICT solutions.

"We are currently working on implementing a smart airport system at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. We are facing challenges, but ICT solutions are greatly helping us in this area. For example, these solutions can facilitate the baggage control and sorting of millions of passengers, which is very difficult to do manually. Ultimately, the implementation of this system is inevitable," Bakhishov noted.