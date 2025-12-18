Azerbaijani entrepreneurs receive 616 investment incentive certificates

As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have been granted 616 investment incentive certificates, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev stated at the Dayaq award ceremony, Report informs.

According to him, the implementation of projects benefiting from these incentives is expected to bring 7.4 billion manats (just over $4.35 billion) of investment into domestic production.

Aliyev also recalled that in the first 11 months of 2025, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC issued more than 5,800 investment projects with concessional loans exceeding 340 million manats (almost $200 million):

"Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC also participates in competitive projects that create added value, particularly those aimed at boosting exports and import substitution. Over the past five years, the total value of projects financed through this institution has reached approximately 1.8 billion manats (over $1.05 billion)."