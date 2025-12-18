Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs receive 616 investment incentive certificates

    Business
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 12:30
    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs receive 616 investment incentive certificates

    As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have been granted 616 investment incentive certificates, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev stated at the Dayaq award ceremony, Report informs.

    According to him, the implementation of projects benefiting from these incentives is expected to bring 7.4 billion manats (just over $4.35 billion) of investment into domestic production.

    Aliyev also recalled that in the first 11 months of 2025, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC issued more than 5,800 investment projects with concessional loans exceeding 340 million manats (almost $200 million):

    "Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC also participates in competitive projects that create added value, particularly those aimed at boosting exports and import substitution. Over the past five years, the total value of projects financed through this institution has reached approximately 1.8 billion manats (over $1.05 billion)."

    Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev investment entrepreneurs certificates Dayaq award
    Azərbaycan sahibkarları indiyə qədər 616 investisiya təşviqi sənədi alıblar

    Latest News

    12:54

    Israeli PM Netanyahu announces $35B gas deal with Egypt

    Other countries
    12:51

    Yaroslav Mandron: Through EDB, Uzbekistan has potential to increase exports to CIS countries by approximately 20%

    Finance
    12:49

    EDB head: Projects worth $4B currently in approval stage

    Finance
    12:39

    Nikolai Podguzov: 'We expect Azerbaijan to join EDB in 2026' - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    12:37

    Duke of Marlborough charged with intentional strangulation offences

    Other countries
    12:30

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs receive 616 investment incentive certificates

    Business
    12:21

    Slovak PM's plane damaged at Brussels airport ahead of EU summit

    Other countries
    12:20

    96% of employment contracts in Azerbaijan signed electronically, minister says

    Business
    12:04

    Elnur Aliyev: Exports from Azerbaijan's industrial zones up by 17%

    Industry
    All News Feed