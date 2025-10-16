Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up 12%

From January to August 2025, the average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached 1,890 manats ($1.111), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

The average salary in the public sector was 1,609 manats ($946), while employees in the private sector earned an average of 2,084 manats ($1.225) during the same period.

Compared to the same period last year, the sector saw a 12% increase in average salaries overall - with an 8.5% rise in the public sector and a 13.5% rise in the private sector.

As of September 1, the number of salaried employees in the ICT sector stood at 34,200, reflecting a 1.2% increase compared to the same date in the previous year.