    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up 12%

    ICT
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 10:20
    From January to August 2025, the average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached 1,890 manats ($1.111), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    The average salary in the public sector was 1,609 manats ($946), while employees in the private sector earned an average of 2,084 manats ($1.225) during the same period.

    Compared to the same period last year, the sector saw a 12% increase in average salaries overall - with an 8.5% rise in the public sector and a 13.5% rise in the private sector.

    As of September 1, the number of salaried employees in the ICT sector stood at 34,200, reflecting a 1.2% increase compared to the same date in the previous year.

    Azerbaijan ICT sector State Statistical Committee average monthly nominal salary
    Azərbaycanda informasiya və rabitə sektorunda orta maaş 12 % artıb
    Средняя зарплата в секторе информации и связи в Азербайджане выросла на 12%

