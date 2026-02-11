Average internet speed in Azerbaijan to reach 200 Mbps in 2026

By the end of this year, Azerbaijan's average internet speed is expected to reach 200 megabits per second, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev stated during a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan titled Azerbaijan's new digital architecture, held today under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"Digitalization itself is a phased process, and today we are going through the path that the world has taken in a phased manner. This is the digitization of initial data. In other words, it is the transfer of data from paper carriers to electronic carriers. The second stage is the digitalization of services and processes. Many processes here have already been significantly advanced by both state companies and private companies. The final point we are heading towards is the formation of smart and projective services, which encompasses digital transformation.

In all these directions, precisely as a result of Your attention and care, in recent years our main focus has been on establishing a regulatory framework and conducting our activities in a coordinated manner. The digital development concept adopted in this direction is of particular importance. Additionally, after the adoption of the digital development concept, amendments have been made to more than 200 normative-legal acts and new ones have been adopted," he noted.

The minister further stated that the expansion of infrastructure has already been fully ensured: "The Online Azerbaijan project has been successfully completed. When the project started, the average internet speed in the country was approximately 12 megabits/second, today it is 90 megabits/second. In state-owned companies, this figure is 150 megabits/second. By the end of the year, we plan to increase this figure to 200 megabits/second, and today there is no remote corner of Azerbaijan where broadband internet is not provided."