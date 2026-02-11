Envoy: Opening Hungarian artist's exhibition at National Carpet Museum is great honor

The exhibition at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is the first exhibition of the distinguished Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli in Baku.

According to Report, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma told reporters at the opening of the solo exhibition "Looking out of Credible" by renowned Hungarian tapestry artist Zsuzsa Pereli.

The ambassador added that representatives of the Hungarian government and other guests arrived in Baku for the opening of the exhibition.

"We are honored to implement such a project at an institution that houses historical and valuable cultural artifacts from Azerbaijan," Torma said.