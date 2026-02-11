Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Envoy: Opening Hungarian artist's exhibition at National Carpet Museum is great honor

    Art
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 19:01
    Envoy: Opening Hungarian artist's exhibition at National Carpet Museum is great honor

    The exhibition at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is the first exhibition of the distinguished Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli in Baku.

    According to Report, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma told reporters at the opening of the solo exhibition "Looking out of Credible" by renowned Hungarian tapestry artist Zsuzsa Pereli.

    The ambassador added that representatives of the Hungarian government and other guests arrived in Baku for the opening of the exhibition.

    "We are honored to implement such a project at an institution that houses historical and valuable cultural artifacts from Azerbaijan," Torma said.

    Tamás Torma art exhibition Hungary
    Səfir: Milli Xalça Muzeyində macar sənətçinin sərgisinin açılması bizim üçün böyük şərəfdir
    Посол: Открытие выставки венгерской художницы в Национальном музее ковра – большая честь для нас

    Latest News

    20:26
    Photo

    108th anniversary of restoration of Lithuanian state celebrated in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:19
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses creation of Digital Capability Center with Microsoft

    ICT
    20:05

    Azerbaijan and UAE discuss increasing mutual investment

    Business
    19:51

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Canada

    Foreign policy
    19:45

    Death toll from Cyclone Gezani reaches 20 in Madagascar

    Other countries
    19:34

    Azerbaijan intends to increase value of ICT exports by at least 10 times

    ICT
    19:27
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Serbia hold bilateral military cooperation talks

    Domestic policy
    19:18

    Minister: By 2030, AI will create $16 trillion in added value

    ICT
    19:16
    Photo

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Brazil form working structure for COP31

    COP29
    All News Feed