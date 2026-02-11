Azerbaijan intends to increase value of ICT exports by at least 10 times

Azerbaijan aims to increase the value of its information and communications technology (ICT) exports by at least tenfold.

According to Report, Digital Development and Transport Minister of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev announced this at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev today on the unified action plan "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture."

"Having set a course for developing the innovation ecosystem, our main goal is to maximize the added value created in this sector. In 2022, with the direct participation and oversight of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, a legislative provision granting special status to companies operating in the IT sector was adopted. As a result, the number of companies residing in technology parks reached approximately 165.

Of these, 10 are foreign companies, and their revenues amount to approximately 1 billion manat. However, we believe this does not reflect our country's potential. Our key indicator is exports. Unfortunately, they currently stand at approximately $100 million. We believe that if the measures envisaged in the Action Plan are implemented, we can increase this figure to $1 billion and even higher," the minister noted.