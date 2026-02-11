Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Canada

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 19:51
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Canada

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Canada following the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, which left 10 people dead, Report informs.

    "We are deeply saddened by the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada.

    We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the Canadian government and people during this difficult time.

    Our thoughts are also with those injured, and we wish them a swift and full recovery," the ministry said in a post on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Kanadaya başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Канаде

