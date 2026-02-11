Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Canada

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Canada following the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, which left 10 people dead, Report informs.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the Canadian government and people during this difficult time.

Our thoughts are also with those injured, and we wish them a swift and full recovery," the ministry said in a post on X.