Death toll from Cyclone Gezani reaches 20 in Madagascar

The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has reached 20, with 15 people reported missing and more than 3,000 affected, according to the latest update released Wednesday by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), Report informs via Xinhua.

The BNGRC said 33 people were injured and 2,741 others were evacuated as a preventive measure. In total, 12 districts across four regions in the eastern and central parts of the country were impacted by the cyclone.

In the Atsinanana region of eastern Madagascar, where Gezani made landfall, authorities said the cyclone caused extensive damage. Gezani made landfall Tuesday in the eastern city of Toamasina before crossing central Madagascar, gradually weakening into a strong tropical storm.

A cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday to mobilize all relevant services, ensure the rapid delivery of aid, and assess damage on the ground, the Prime Minister's Office said on its Facebook page.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety instructions. Madagascar Airlines canceled all flights on Wednesday, while the University of Antananarivo suspended all administrative and academic activities for the day.

Malagasy meteorological services said Gezani is expected to move into the Mozambique Channel on Wednesday evening. Persistent rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours, with weather conditions expected to gradually improve on Thursday.