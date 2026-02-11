Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Brazil form working structure for COP31

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Türkiye are coordinating their efforts in preparation for the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), which will be held in Türkiye in 2026, Report informs, citing Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urban Development, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum.

    Murat Kurum noted that he met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Chief Negotiator, Yalcin Rafiyev, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, and COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago.

    "At the meeting, where we discussed preparations for COP31 in detail, we established a working structure aimed at strengthening presidency coordination, harmonizing processes, and achieving concrete results. We are working in parallel with the action plan, taking into account all key areas, such as adaptation and financing," the Turkish minister wrote in a post on X.

    Brazil COP31 Murat Kurum
    Türkiyə, Azərbaycan və Braziliya COP31-ə hazırlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Турция, Азербайджан и Бразилия сформировали рабочую структуру по COP31

