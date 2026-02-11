Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan and Serbia hold bilateral military cooperation talks

    11 February, 2026
    Representatives of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia held Bilateral Military Cooperation Talks, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting at the International Military Cooperation Department, the sides discussed current state and future prospects of military cooperation, and conducted an extensive exchange of views on issues of common interest. They expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the activities envisaged in the military cooperation plan for 2025.

    In conclusion, "Plan for Bilateral Military Cooperation for 2026 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Serbia" was signed.

    Azərbaycan və Serbiya arasında hərbi əməkdaşlıq planı imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и Сербия подписали "План двустороннего военного сотрудничества на 2026 год"

