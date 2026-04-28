The establishment of the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku will open up new opportunities for developing professional networks for Azerbaijani specialists, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the hub, Report informs.

According to him, the initiative is an important example of cooperation between the public and private sectors.

"I am confident that this project will help Azerbaijani professionals expand their connections and become part of global processes," he noted.

The minister emphasized that the establishment of the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku is part of a policy to increase accessibility to higher education and further internationalize the country's educational ecosystem.