    • 03 October, 2025
    AICT: Digital market requires new tools to protect competition

    In today's environment, ensuring healthy competition in the telecommunications sector and effectively regulating market participants requires the implementation of innovative approaches and mechanisms, Ogtay Maharramov, director of the Department of Legal Affairs and Document Management at Azerbaijan's Agency for Information and Communications Technologies (AICT), said at a panel discussion as part of the II National Competition Forum, Report informs.

    According to the expert, regulatory issues in this area are much more complex than they might seem at first glance.

    "The telecommunications sector is characterized by extremely dynamic development. In such conditions, the boundaries of influence of telecommunications services on other services are often violated or completely erased," he said.

    Maharramov emphasized that there is an urgent need for universal competition regulation tools in the digital sphere. These tools are general in nature and are particularly effective for addressing issues that lack specific regulation, he added.

