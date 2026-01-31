Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Health
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 14:05
    Work underway to digitalize organ transplantation system in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan is working on digitalization of the organ transplantation system, Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov stated at the roundtable discussion "The first heart transplant in the Caucasus: A historic achievement of Azerbaijani healthcare and future perspectives," Report informs.

    He noted that certain steps have been taken to transform the existing waiting list and other special mechanisms for organ transplantation into an electronic system:

    "In our country, transplantations are carried out in a systematic manner. A waiting list is formed, special mechanisms are applied. A Coordination Center operates to regulate cases where non-relatives become organ donors. Certain work is being done to digitalize this entire system. However, the process is not yet complete."

    Zeynalov emphasized that the demand for organ transplantation in Azerbaijan is high:

    "Therefore, even an increase in the number of surgeries cannot reduce the number of people on the waiting list. We hope that the number of those willing to become donors will grow and bring hope to those waiting."

    The deputy minister also underlined that in the future, the need for transplantation surgeries may diminish:

    "Thanks to advances in medicine, there is a possibility that the need for transplantation surgeries will decrease in the coming years. However, this is still a distant prospect."

    Azərbaycanda orqan transplantasiyası sisteminin elektronlaşdırılması üzərində işlər aparılır
    В Азербайджане ведется работа по цифровизации системы трансплантации органов

