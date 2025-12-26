Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    WOAH confirms Azerbaijan's status free of African horse sickness

    Health
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 15:10
    WOAH confirms Azerbaijan's status free of African horse sickness

    Azerbaijan's status as a country free of African horse sickness has been confirmed by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

    The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Report that the measures implemented by the agency regarding African horse sickness were highly assessed.

    Monitoring and control measures for African horse sickness were carried out throughout the current year. Based on the required data, relevant reports were submitted to the WOAH.

    As a result of the work performed, Azerbaijan's existing status as a country free of African horse sickness for 2025 has been confirmed by WOAH until the submission of the next report at the end of 2026.

    World Organisation for Animal Health Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency African horse sickness
