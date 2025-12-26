WOAH confirms Azerbaijan's status free of African horse sickness

Azerbaijan's status as a country free of African horse sickness has been confirmed by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Report that the measures implemented by the agency regarding African horse sickness were highly assessed.

Monitoring and control measures for African horse sickness were carried out throughout the current year. Based on the required data, relevant reports were submitted to the WOAH.

As a result of the work performed, Azerbaijan's existing status as a country free of African horse sickness for 2025 has been confirmed by WOAH until the submission of the next report at the end of 2026.