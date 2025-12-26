WOAH confirms Azerbaijan's status free of African horse sickness
Health
- 26 December, 2025
- 15:10
Azerbaijan's status as a country free of African horse sickness has been confirmed by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).
The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Report that the measures implemented by the agency regarding African horse sickness were highly assessed.
Monitoring and control measures for African horse sickness were carried out throughout the current year. Based on the required data, relevant reports were submitted to the WOAH.
As a result of the work performed, Azerbaijan's existing status as a country free of African horse sickness for 2025 has been confirmed by WOAH until the submission of the next report at the end of 2026.
Latest News
16:37
Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case postponed to December 30Domestic policy
16:33
Bayramov notes existence of 'favorable conditions' for full repeal of Section 907Foreign policy
16:30
Photo
Azerbaijan, UN mull cooperation in energy and sustainable developmentEnergy
16:26
Erbil, Baghdad, int'l firms extend oil export agreementOther countries
16:25
Azerbaijan expands role in energy projects through foreign investmentsForeign policy
16:23
Bayramov: Armenia must amend its constitution to sign peace dealForeign policy
16:20
Napoli interested in Bayern midfielder Leon GoretzkaFootball
16:18
Azerbaijan sent 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria in 2025Foreign policy
16:15