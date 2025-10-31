Ukrainian reforms to boost creation of pharmaceutical hub in Azerbaijan

Reforms in Ukraine's pharmaceutical sector will help promote the establishment of a pharmaceutical hub in Azerbaijan, Mykhailo Radutskyi, Chairman of the Public Health, Medical Services and Insurance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said during the second day of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition – Medinex 2025, Report informs.

According to him, Ukraine is currently implementing major reforms and innovations in the pharmaceutical field.

"Thanks to QR codes being placed on medicines, people will be able to access detailed information about their composition and general data. In addition, work is underway to introduce a unified registration system. All these steps will foster cooperation with Azerbaijan in the pharmaceutical sector," Radutskyi noted.

He also added that Ukraine is interested in exploring Azerbaijan's experience in state medical insurance services.