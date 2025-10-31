Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ukrainian reforms to boost creation of pharmaceutical hub in Azerbaijan

    Health
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 11:06
    Reforms in Ukraine's pharmaceutical sector will help promote the establishment of a pharmaceutical hub in Azerbaijan, Mykhailo Radutskyi, Chairman of the Public Health, Medical Services and Insurance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said during the second day of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition – Medinex 2025, Report informs.

    According to him, Ukraine is currently implementing major reforms and innovations in the pharmaceutical field.

    "Thanks to QR codes being placed on medicines, people will be able to access detailed information about their composition and general data. In addition, work is underway to introduce a unified registration system. All these steps will foster cooperation with Azerbaijan in the pharmaceutical sector," Radutskyi noted.

    He also added that Ukraine is interested in exploring Azerbaijan's experience in state medical insurance services.

    Komitə sədri: Ukraynada aparılan islahatlar Azərbaycanda da əczaçılıq habının yaradılmasına təkan verəcək
    Радуцкий: Украинские реформы помогут создать фармхаб в Азербайджане

