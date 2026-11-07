Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction of Aghdam District Central Hospital

    Health
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 12:42
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction of Aghdam District Central Hospital

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the progress of construction at the 210-bed Aghdam District Central Hospital on November 7.

    According to Report, Minister of Health Anar Bayramov briefed the head of state on the progress of construction.

    The hospital complex is being built on a site spanning more than 6 hectares and comprises a main building, auxiliary blocks and supporting structures. It will house administrative offices and departments for reception and emergency medical care, internal medicine, cardiology, surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, cardiovascular medicine, ophthalmology, otolaryngology (ENT), pediatrics and other specialties. The complex will also include general and pediatric polyclinics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory, radiology and diagnostic imaging facilities, and hemodialysis, physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation departments. The hospital will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology meeting modern international standards.

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction of Aghdam District Central Hospital
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction of Aghdam District Central Hospital
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction of Aghdam District Central Hospital
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction of Aghdam District Central Hospital
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction of Aghdam District Central Hospital
    Ilham Aliyev Anar Bayramov Health Ministry
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Ağdam Rayon Mərkəzi Xəstəxanasının tikintisi ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Президент ознакомился со строительством Агдамской районной центральной больницы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    02:07
    Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine war
    Region
    01:53
    Photo
    Sarajevo hosts concert and reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Other countries
    01:48
    Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Photo
    Six years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Karabakh
    22:27
    Türkiye unveils itinerary for Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    21:40
    Photo
    Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    20:53
    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Domestic policy
    20:40
    Video
    UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity
    Economy
    All News Feed