    One of every 8 women is suffering from breast cancer in the world

    The main factor for the women suffering from the disease is to maintain the mammary glands after the operation

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "One of every 8 women in the world is suffering from the breast cancer. Approximately 450 thousand women die from this disease every year, " Professor of Acibadem Hospital, Sinan Yavuz said, Report informs.

    He noted that a woman can be operated if the disease is diagnosed in time and also, it is possible to lengthen her life. "The main factor for the women suffering from this disease is to maintain the mammary glands after the operation, " the professor said.

