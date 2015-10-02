Number of persons donated blood to Central Blood Bank revealed

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ For 8 months of this year, 24,956 donors gave blood to the Central Blood Bank (CBB) in Azerbaijan. Report was told by Parvana Hajiyeva, the director of the CBB.

She noted that, it is too early to talk about the final statistics, since are still 3 months to the end of year: "Over the last 5 years, number of donors has increased by 75.3%. Last year, 42 thousand donors donated blood and the amount of the collected blood made 20 803 ml".

P.Hajiyeva stated that, all donors who give blood to the Central Bank, are volunteers paid donation is not available in the Center. Some of the donors are relatives of patients, who needs blood. The shelf life of blood is 35 to 42 days. During this period, the blood loses its functionality. "

"Checking the blood is a very serious process. It is a priority for us. Blood samples were taken from the donor, are tested in modern laboratories for the presence of 4-infections: HIV½, HBsAg, HCV, Syphilis", stressed P.Hajiyeva.