Nearly 100,000 people became blood donors in Azerbaijan in 9 months

Nearly 100,000 people voluntarily donated blood in Azerbaijan during the first nine months of this year, Report informs, citing the Republican Blood Bank under the Ministry of Health.

According to the bank, the number of voluntary blood donors in the country has seen a noticeable increase in recent years.

"In the same period last year, approximately 93,000 people were registered as donors," the institution noted.

The Republican Blood Bank also confirmed that it currently has sufficient reserves of blood at both its central facility and regional branches to meet the needs of patients requiring regular transfusions, routine medical procedures, and emergency situations.