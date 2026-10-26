Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op

    Energy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:32
    Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op

    Azerbaijan and Senegal have discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During a meeting in Moscow with El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, Senegal's Minister of Energy and Petroleum, we discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. We also exchanged views on the importance of maintaining intensive contacts to identify potential areas of cooperation between the energy companies of our two countries," he wrote.

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov is taking part in the 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), currently being held in Moscow.

    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-Senegal relations Senegal Energy cooperation
    Azərbaycan Seneqalla enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Сенегал обсудили сотрудничество в сфере энергетики
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:46
    Husyev: As part of Energy of Solidarity initiative, Azerbaijan delivered nearly 20 generators to Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    15:46
    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan surge 34.3%
    Finance
    15:44
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Le Figaro publishes fake anti-Azerbaijani stories almost every day
    Domestic policy
    15:38
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Finding truth becomes greater challenge in age of AI
    Media
    15:32
    Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op
    Energy
    15:31
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people expect apologies from Armenian society
    Foreign policy
    15:24
    Special session on language of peace, combating disinformation underway in Baku
    Media
    15:23
    Photo
    Azerbaijani Mi-17 helicopters undergo NATO Level 2 evaluation
    Military
    15:20
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace agreement must be more than just a piece of paper
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed