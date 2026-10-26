Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op

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Azerbaijan and Senegal have discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

"During a meeting in Moscow with El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, Senegal's Minister of Energy and Petroleum, we discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. We also exchanged views on the importance of maintaining intensive contacts to identify potential areas of cooperation between the energy companies of our two countries," he wrote.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov is taking part in the 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), currently being held in Moscow.