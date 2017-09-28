Most unhealthy countries in world named

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Czech Republic has become the most unhealthy country according to the rating of the British Clinic Compare. Report informs citing the Vesti.ru, the rating was compiled using data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The company analyzed data for 179 countries, paying attention to such indicators as alcohol and tobacco consumption per year, per person, as well as the level of obesity.

Topping the rating, the Czech Republic ranks fifth in terms of alcohol consumption in the world and 11th in terms of tobacco consumption per person. On the second place is Russia, in which each resident of the country has 13.7 liters of alcohol and 2,690 cigarettes a year. The trinity of "leaders" was taken by Slovenia, which is on the sixth line in the world for the use of tobacco and tobacco products - 2,637 cigarettes per year. Belarus, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Luxembourg and the United States included in the top 10.