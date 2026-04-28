Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva

    Health
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 13:56
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva

    An international scientific-practical conference dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva and the 80th anniversary of the National Ophthalmology Center has been held, Report informs.

    Doctors of the National Ophthalmology Center named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, ophthalmologists and scientists from various regions of the country delivered scientific presentations at the event.

    A total of nearly 300 renowned specialists from Türkiye, Russia, Italy, Uzbekistan and other countries also participated in the conference.

    Within the framework of the event, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev shared his thoughts on the activities carried out at the Center in recent years:

    "Last year, for the first time, a corneal transplantation was performed from a local cadaver donor. Today, we will jointly inaugurate the Eye Bank. Naturally, these achievements indicate professional management, a serious, highly qualified personnel potential and a modern technological base at the Center."

    Director of the National Ophthalmology Center, Elmar Gasimov, spoke about Zarifa Aliyeva's contributions to the field of ophthalmology:

    "Mrs. Zarifa has nearly 200 scientific works translated into foreign languages. Those works have been of great benefit to dozens of doctors in their professional careers. Academician Zarifa Aliyeva achieved significant scientific accomplishments in the research and elimination of trachoma, which was once widespread in Azerbaijan, as well as in the prevention and treatment of occupation-related eye diseases."

    President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, noted that the National Ophthalmology Center, which has gained great prestige today, continues to develop further:

    "The successes in the center's activities are increasing year by year. This is a vivid example of the attention given to the healthcare system in our country."

    According to Chairman of the Health Committee of the National Assembly Ahliman Amiraslanov, although Zarifa Aliyeva did not have the fortune to work at the National Ophthalmology Center, the traces she left behind are a guiding light for everyone working in this field:

    "Not only in Azerbaijan, but in the former USSR, as well as in many parts of the world, Zarifa khanum's scientific activities and contributions have been applauded."

    Chairman of the Turkic Republics Ophthalmology Society Oner Gelisken emphasized the significance of the organized event:

    "This conference is an important platform for discussing the latest scientific achievements and modern medical technologies in the field of ophthalmology, and for exchanging experience between local and foreign specialists. The main purpose of the conference is to discuss current problems of ophthalmology, analyze new diagnostic and treatment methods, as well as to determine future development directions."

    The conference continued with discussions.

    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
    International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva

    Zarifa Aliyeva Teymur Musayev Milli Majlis
    Photo
    Akademik Zərifə Əliyevanın 103 illiyinə həsr olunmuş beynəlxalq elmi-praktik konfrans keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку состоялась конференция, посвященная 103-летию академика Зарифы Алиевой

    Latest News

    17:10

    Peter Tase: Ocampo long been 'embodiment of corruption'

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Interagency working group formed to improve climate legislation in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    16:59

    Azerbaijan becomes full member of Network for Greening the Financial System

    Finance
    16:49

    Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-fold

    Business
    16:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss investment cooperation

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    President Cup 2026: Azerbaijani rowers grab four more medals

    Individual sports
    16:21

    Sabina Aliyeva: Proposals prepared on children's online safety

    Social security
    16:17
    Photo

    AZAL adds another Airbus A320neo to its fleet

    Infrastructure
    16:16

    Tokayev: Astana and Tokyo begin preparations for Central Asia–Japan summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed