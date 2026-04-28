International scientific conference marks 103rd birth anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva

An international scientific-practical conference dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva and the 80th anniversary of the National Ophthalmology Center has been held, Report informs.

Doctors of the National Ophthalmology Center named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, ophthalmologists and scientists from various regions of the country delivered scientific presentations at the event.

A total of nearly 300 renowned specialists from Türkiye, Russia, Italy, Uzbekistan and other countries also participated in the conference.

Within the framework of the event, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev shared his thoughts on the activities carried out at the Center in recent years:

"Last year, for the first time, a corneal transplantation was performed from a local cadaver donor. Today, we will jointly inaugurate the Eye Bank. Naturally, these achievements indicate professional management, a serious, highly qualified personnel potential and a modern technological base at the Center."

Director of the National Ophthalmology Center, Elmar Gasimov, spoke about Zarifa Aliyeva's contributions to the field of ophthalmology:

"Mrs. Zarifa has nearly 200 scientific works translated into foreign languages. Those works have been of great benefit to dozens of doctors in their professional careers. Academician Zarifa Aliyeva achieved significant scientific accomplishments in the research and elimination of trachoma, which was once widespread in Azerbaijan, as well as in the prevention and treatment of occupation-related eye diseases."

President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, noted that the National Ophthalmology Center, which has gained great prestige today, continues to develop further:

"The successes in the center's activities are increasing year by year. This is a vivid example of the attention given to the healthcare system in our country."

According to Chairman of the Health Committee of the National Assembly Ahliman Amiraslanov, although Zarifa Aliyeva did not have the fortune to work at the National Ophthalmology Center, the traces she left behind are a guiding light for everyone working in this field:

"Not only in Azerbaijan, but in the former USSR, as well as in many parts of the world, Zarifa khanum's scientific activities and contributions have been applauded."

Chairman of the Turkic Republics Ophthalmology Society Oner Gelisken emphasized the significance of the organized event:

"This conference is an important platform for discussing the latest scientific achievements and modern medical technologies in the field of ophthalmology, and for exchanging experience between local and foreign specialists. The main purpose of the conference is to discuss current problems of ophthalmology, analyze new diagnostic and treatment methods, as well as to determine future development directions."

The conference continued with discussions.