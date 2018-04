Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ 43 cases of food poisoning registered in May in Azerbaijan, Report was told by Imran Abdullayev, the head of Food Hygiene Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology Center, the Ministry of Health.

According to him, overall 60 people suffered from food poisoning. He added that no cases of botulism were recorded last month.

53 cases of food poisoning were registered in April.