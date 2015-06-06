Director of Hematology Institute: Azerbaijan has inexhaustible blood reserve

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has inexhaustible blood reserve, however, the blood supplies need to be updated constantly."

Report informs, Director of the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov, Zohra Alimirzayeva told the journalists.

Noting the period of blood detention, Z.Alimirzayeva said that the blood, blood supplies need constant updating. According to him, the goal is to provide people's voluntary donation: "There is a lot of blood need in anywhere in the world, including Azerbaijan. Because the number patients suffering from hereditary blood, hematology and oncology diseases is high. Blood supply is used in the field of surgery in these patients."

Z.Alimirzayeva note that, blood supply is sufficient for all groups in the Central Blood Bank: "I cannot say definitely which blood group is needed more. There is always a need for all blood groups. One human saves the lives of a few people by donating blood. Because different components of the blood are used."

Director of the Institute added that, the relatives of patients donate blood and also, the Ministry of Health created special brigades of the voluntary blood donation campaign: "There is a need for the development of voluntary blood donation."