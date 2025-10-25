Azerbaijani MP: 90% of people in need of organ transplants worldwide die
- 25 October, 2025
Around 150,000–160,000 organ transplants are performed worldwide annually, but this number is insufficient, Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliamentary Health Committee, said at an international conference on organ transplantation, Report informs.
According to the MP, this figure only covers 10% of the global need, while the remaining 90% of those requiring transplants, unfortunately, die.
"The Azerbaijani Parliament adopted the Law on Organ and Tissue Transplantation. Four parliamentary hearings and numerous discussions took place before its approval. Following this, the Coordination Center was established, which enabled significant progress," the parliamentarian said.
