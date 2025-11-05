Azerbaijan posts increase in number of people awaiting organ transplants

The number of people waiting for organ transplants in Azerbaijan has increased compared to the previous period, Yegana Abbasova, Chair of the Organ Donation and Transplantation Coordination Center, has said, as quoted by Report.

According to her, this rise is linked to growing public confidence in successful transplants from deceased donors.

"Currently, 4,642 people in the country receive dialysis treatment due to kidney failure. Each of them receives around 15,000 manats ($8,820) per year in support. About 90% of these patients need a donor. In the past, many believed donors were unavailable, but now the number of deceased donors has grown, leading to a rise in those joining the waiting list. Our citizens are now more hopeful," Abbasova said.