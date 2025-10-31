Azerbaijan performs first heart transplant from deceased donor in Caucasus

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    31 October, 2025
    For the first time in the Caucasus region, a heart from a deceased donor has been successfully transplanted in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing a joint statement from the Ministry of Health and the Central Clinic.

    The ministry's Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation received a notice that a patient at City Clinical Hospital No. 3 had been diagnosed with brain death. Following the confirmation of this diagnosis, the patient's family demonstrated great humanitarian spirit by consenting to organ donation.

    The heart transplant procedure was carried out at the Central Clinic by a specialized medical team led by the hospital's chief physician, Professor Kamran Musayev.

    The donor's heart was transplanted to a 2006-born patient from the Tovuz district, marking a milestone achievement for Azerbaijan's healthcare system and the entire Caucasus region.

    Qafqazda ilk dəfə Azərbaycanda meyit donorun ürəyi transplantasiya edilib
    В Азербайджане впервые в регионе пересадили сердце от посмертного донора

