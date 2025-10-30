Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition opens in Baku

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Health
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 11:58
    Baku is hosting the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025).

    According to Report, the event brings together healthcare professionals, medical institution leaders, entrepreneurs, distributors, and investors.

    Held against the backdrop of ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing the national healthcare system, dynamic sectoral growth in recent years, and improvements in the quality of medical services, Medinex serves as a platform for promoting innovation, knowledge exchange, and new partnerships.

    Nearly 80 companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, South Korea, China, Egypt, Oman, Uzbekistan, Poland, Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine have confirmed their participation. Italy, Egypt, Oman, and Ukraine are represented with national pavilions.

    Medinex is supported by the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB).

    Photo
    Bakıda Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq Tibb İnnovasiyaları Sərgisi keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит международная выставка медицинских инноваций

